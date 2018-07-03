Fortnite Level Calculator Shows You How Far You’ll Make It Before Season 4 Ends

Fortnite’s Season 4 is rapidly meeting its end and the growing rifts popping up all over the map are only assisting in that sense of urgency. Luckily, this calculator is here to help to make sure players can make it to level 80 before Season 5 kicks off.

According to a recent Reddit post:

“As the season draws to a close, we are noticing an abnormal influx of posts regarding if it is possible to make it to level 80. Luckily a lovely user on our subreddit has created a calculator for you all to use.”

Instructions:

Visit this link. Click “FILE” -> “Make a copy” Fill in the required info at the bottom of the sheet.

The sole purpose is to help players more accurately estimate whether or not they can hit that level cap before the new season starts. There’s also an additional link provided in case the original Google Docs isn’t showing up – which some users have been reporting due to restrictions placed on the document itself.

As for the rifts themselves, there are tons of theories as to what they mean for Season 5. Aliens, movie set, time travel – the theories are limitless. You can see some of favourite right here. We didn’t feel the need to include the “aliens” meme, we felt it was already heavily implied.

The portals that many saw during the launch are also continuing to be spotted, swallowing up the surroundings of anything around it. It started with Lonely Lodge and continues to spread from there, making this event all the more curious for those currently vying for that Victory Royale.

Epic Games, naturally, is staying mum about the whole thing, watching the world burn in a fit of overly enthusiastic curiosity and burning conspiracy theories. Make sense, that what they did with the meteors in the first place, which only served to keep the hype fresh and ongoing. If there’s one thing that brings the community together, it’s a solid mystery to get down on!

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It’s expected to drop on Android as well, though no specific release date has been given at this time other than “soon.”