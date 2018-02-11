Fortnite Limited Time Modes: Here’s What Playlists are Coming Soon

The world of Fortnite continues to grow larger and larger as the player base continues to spread. With an impressive record of 3.4 million concurrent users at once, beating out PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ previous record of 3.2 million, it’s no wonder that the developers over at Epic Games are looking at keeping that momentum going.

One way they hope to achieve that is by bringing back highly desired playlists for online players to enjoy, with a constant influx of rotating content that are available for a limited time only. With their latest update, seen here, in addition to the social enhancements, 60 fps adjustments, and more; there is also the return of a few key events that many found addictive and way more fun than they had any right being.

Here’s what Epic Games had to say about the returning modes, including the highly beloved “the floor is lava:”

“We’ve been hammering away at Limited Time Modes! Getting you multiple playlists (solo, duo and squads) during LTMs is at the top of the priority stack. We’ve been using multiple data points (including your feedback) to iterate our existing LTM’s and to build brand new LTM’s. We are planning to quickly spin up a dozen or so LTMs, some of these may be more straightforward (e.g. along the lines of Sniper Shootout, Sneaky Silencer etc.). We also use LTMs to test new Shooting Models.

From there, we want to make internal improvements so we can introduce more involved LTMs (e.g. “floor is lava”).”

Modes we plan to run in the next month or so:

Blitz Mode (shorter matches!)

Drop into the first circle

Generally less time between circles

Team sizes in between 50v50 and squads

50v50 v2

Closer to the 50v50 Trailer experience

Split to start

Converge on Battle

Bus for each team

See all your squadmates on the map

More supply drops

To help make the matches even more fun, Epic also has made adjustments to custom matches by making it even easier to match up with “friendlies” when looking to game it up.

Overall, the latest batch of plans is impressive and only further proves how much the dev team is willing to listen to their players. Just one peak over at any of their socials will show you how involved they are with their community and it’s great to see such a nurturing relationship between players and creators.

While there are many changes on the road ahead, you can see the full list of immediate plans right here.