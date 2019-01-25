‘Fortnite’ Removes Blind Loot Boxes

Today, Epic Games announced via a new blogpost, dubbed “Loot Unboxing,” that it’s removing blind loot boxes from Fortnite.

As you may know, in its Save the World mode the game features blind loot boxes that don’t allow you to see what you will get before buying. But that’s changing.

“A big change is coming soon for Save the World V-Buck Llamas… Here’s the scoop,” writes Epic Games “We believe it’s important that the Llamas you buy have what you want, and that you can earn awesome items just for logging in and playing.

“Since launch, we’ve been refining the way you expand your item collection. We previously introduced loot drops, the ability to directly acquire any non-event item through the Collection Book, Llama dupe prevention, as well as gameplay-based event rewards, and now we’re ready to take the next big step.

“Introducing “X-Ray” Llamas! Previously known as V-Buck Llamas, X-Ray Llamas will now show you the contents before you purchase it. Not interested in what the Llama offers? Simply wait until the daily store refresh and there will be a new selection.”

That said, starting in update v.730, any Llama in the V-Bucks store will show its contents without requiring a purchase, which is something fans have pleaded with Epic Games for in the past.

According to Epic Games, Llama prices will remain the same, and can still be earned through gameplay. Further, the price doesn’t change when the Llama upgrades, and any item can come courtesy of the cheapest Llama. There’s no guessing.

Of course this means that items will be offered based on your account in order to prevent dupes.

“Introduced in the v5.10 Patch, after the Llama has determined the item rarity and type of drop (Epic or Legendary Hero, Weapon, or Schematic) it will select an item from that category that is not already in your inventory or Collection Book,” writes Epic Games of dupes. “This applies to Epic, Legendary and Mythic Heroes, Epic and Legendary Schematics and Mythic Lead Survivors.

“This means that if the Llama picks Legendary (rarity) Shotgun (type), for example, it will give you a Legendary Shotgun you do not already have. If you have all of the legendary Shotguns, it will give you a duplicate Shotgun. It will not pick from another category.”

Epic Games notes that specific items can still be directly purchased via earnable in-game resources, however, you will no longer be able to purchase multiple V-Buck Llamas at once, which is being done so that you can see the rewards of each Llama one at a time that way if you get what you want with the first one you don’t have to open more.

Further, Mini Llamas and event Llamas are still normal Llamas, not “X-Ray” Llamas. All existing Save the World players will receive 5 free Llama Upgrade Tokens to use the new system.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the game, click here.