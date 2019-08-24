Fortnite Releases Major Mech Nerfs After Continued Backlash

In the wake of continued criticism from the Fortnite community over the B.R.U.T.E. mechs that have been dominating the game, Epic Games has released another set of nerfs for the destructive vehicle. These nerfs are much more substantial than previous ones and encompass everything from damage values to the rate the mechs spawn as well as other areas. The nerfs are live across all platforms as of August 22nd, according to an announcement from Epic Games.

The update went live without the need of a patch, so players who went from one game to the next might’ve been quite surprised to see a difference in the mechs. Below is the list of every change Epic Games released for the mechs with the explanations from the developers omitted for the sake of condensing space. If you’d like to see the reasoning behind a certain change, you can find that here in the full post. One of those explanations found at the bottom of the notes explaisn why some compensation buffs were issued after the mechs were toned down in this update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

B.R.U.T.E. Balance Adjustments

Decreased the maximum amount of rockets fired by the B.R.U.T.E. in a single charge from 10 to 6.

Decreased the rate at which the rockets are fired from the B.R.U.T.E. by 56%.

Decreased the radius of the B.R.U.T.E.’s rocket explosion by 42%.

Increased the dash cooldown from 3 seconds to 5 seconds.

Decreased the velocity gained from boosting while in air by 33%.

The B.R.U.T.E. no longer grants materials to the driver and passenger when stomping or dashing through the environment.

Adjusted the variability of spawn rates for storm phases 1, 2, and 3 in core modes. Arena spawn rates will remain unchanged. Storm phase 1 New spawn rates 29% chance to spawn 0. 3% chance to spawn 1. 3% chance to spawn 2. 3% chance to spawn 3. 3% chance to spawn 4. 3% chance to spawn 5. Old spawn rates 33% chance to spawn 2. 33% chance to spawn 3. 33% chance to spawn 4. Storm phase 2 New spawn rates 25% chance to spawn 0. 25% chance to spawn 1. 25% chance to spawn 2. 25% chance to spawn 3. Old spawn rates 33% chance to spawn 2. 33% chance to spawn 3. 33% chance to spawn 4. Storm phase 3 New spawn rates 25% chance to spawn 0. 25% chance to spawn 1. 25% chance to spawn 2. 25% chance to spawn 3. Old spawn rates 33% chance to spawn 1. 33% chance to spawn 2. 33% chance to spawn 3. Decreased the material cost of using the gunner’s overshield from 200 to 75. Increased the Health of the B.R.U.T.E from 1000 to 1250.



We’ve made adjustments to the B.R.U.T.E. in all game modes and temporarily removed the Junk Rift from Arena and Tournaments playlists. This update is rolling out to all servers now, read the full details on these changes here: https://t.co/Xm3YIQJBaI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 22, 2019

“With the above changes, users of the B.R.U.T.E. need to play a bit more strategic than before, so we want to give a little bit longer of a window to do so,” Epic Games said about the health changes with a similar explanation for the overshield change emphasizing defensive actions over offensive ones.

Epic Games’ mech updates are now live across all platforms.