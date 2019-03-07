‘Fortnite’ Map Reveals All Respawn Van Locations

Prior to Season 8’s arrival in Fortnite, Epic Games expressed interest in possibly adding a respawn mechanic to their battle royale title. This is a feature that isn’t new to battle royale, though would be for Fortnite, and is one that has grown even more popular thanks to Apex Legends’ success.

With previous leaks seemingly confirming this new vehicle is on the way, one Redditor put together a map where these Respawn Vans will activate, though at this time they don’t do anything and won’t do anything until Epic Games kickstarts this feature into action:

When asked if a respawning feature would ever make its way into Fortnite’s battle royale mode, Epic Games responded over on Reddit saying “We’ve been considering this mechanic for a while and have been exploring it. Want to make sure we give it the time it needs and fully understand its impact on the game as a whole. Look for further updates during Season 8.”

Now that Season 8 is here, it’s the perfect time to implement new features such as this! What do you think? Would you like to see a respawn mechanic like this added to the game? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, season 8 is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile players.

You can also learn what’s new with the latest season with our previous coverage here, including full patch notes and new map locations for players to explore! You can also check out our full Game Hub here to learn everything you can about what’s in store now that Season 8 is now live and many of the mysteries we’ve been pondering over all Season 7 are now solved.

