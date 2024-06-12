Fortnite Reveals Metallica Event, New Skins

Another leaked Fortnite collab has come to fruition with Metallica skins and music from the heavy metal group now coming to Fortnite as well as Fortnite Festival. The bulk of the crossover is technically and fittingly in Fortnite Festival where things like a new Metallica-themed Festival Pass and more exist in the event that's getting underway starting on June 13th, but the Fortnite Festival event is of course a big win for regular Fortnite players, too, thanks to the cosmetics being cross-compatible. A new game mode will be added to Fortnite Festival as well which, ironically enough, brings battle royale to that game, too.

Though they'll need little introduction to Metallica fans, the new skins that are in Fortnite and Fortnite Festival starting tomorrow are for the main members of Metallica: James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo. These Metallica members will be the Icons for Season 4 of Fortnite Festival with different versions of their skins available through the Item Shop and the Festival Pass.

For the new pass, you'll find that buying the Premium Reward Track gets you Lars Ulrich automatically with the other three skins earnable by working your way through the rewards which include other Metallica cosmetics including the band members' own instruments as well as Metallica's iconic song "The One." For Fortnite players who aren't really interested in getting the Festival Pass but still want to play as Metallica, you can opt for the more stylized "Puppet Master" skins that'll all be available in the shop.

And naturally, Metallica's music will be added to the games as well. In addition to "The One" which is earnable from the premium version of the Festival Pass, Fortnite and Fortnite Festival players will be able to buy "Enter Sandman," "Fuel," "Master of Puppets," "Ride the Lightning," "The Unforgiven," and "Wherever I May Roam" from the store.

As for the new game mode that's coming to Fortnite Festival alongside this Metallica content, the mode is played on the "Battle Stage" and involves 16 players. A random song that nobody owns is selected, and the four players who score the lowest playing that track are eliminated. That cycle continues until one player remains and is declared the winner.

"Don't worry if you hear a tune you haven't mastered yet," an explanation of the mode said. "You can turn the tides of battle by launching attacks on your opponents to slow their scoring and break their streak! Prepare for your attack the same way you'd launch into Overdrive on the Main Stage – play Overdrive Phases to build Overdrive and press the Attack button to throw your rivals off course while boosting your own score! The more Overdrive you hold, the longer your attack will be."

Fortnite Festival's Metallica crossover gets underway on June 13th.