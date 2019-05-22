Fortnite’s Michael Jordan Crossover Event Is Live

Fortnite’s latest crossover event isn’t with a big-name movie like Marvel’s Avengers films or the John Wick series. Instead, this event is all about Michael Jordan’s brand and a new Limited Time Mode that’s live in the game right now. The new game mode tasks players with skating around and picking up coins to win instead of blasting away your enemies. Whether you’re into the idea of that or not, you can still get some Jordans and other gear by grabbing new outfits and bundles that have been added with the event.

Epic Games started teasing the Fortnite collab with Jordan’s line of clothing on Tuesday with some hints that we’d see something in-game on Wednesday. Players had questions when the event was first teased about how Epic Games would incorporate Jordan’s gear into the game and what a themed game mode might look like. With the release of the latest update, we now know what that content is: The FortniteXJumpman crossover event that brings the Downtown Drop LTM and more.

“Show off your moves in the Downtown Drop LTM by Jordan featuring Creative artists NotNellaf & Tollmolia,” Epic Games said about the mode. Launch off massive jumps, grind down city streets and collect coins to win!”

The trailer above shows off the Grind and Clutch skins which were added to Fortnite as well as various skateboards players will toss on their backs as some extra bling. The Back Board cosmetics come in a couple different styles and can be acquired through free challenges, and if you buy the Hang Time bundle, you’ll be able to get even more out of the event.

“All players will have the chance to jump into The Downtown Drop LTM and complete free challenges to unlock the Back Board Back Bling and it’s additional nine style variants,” Epic Games said. “If you own the Hang Time set, you’ll have access to more challenges to unlock additional rewards including styles for the Grind and Clutch outfits as well as four unique sprays.”

If you encounter an issue in the Downtown Drop LTM, please report it in-game by opening the Options dropdown, clicking the Feedback button, and sending us a Bug report. Thanks a bunch! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 22, 2019

Some players have been experiencing issues within the game mode since it was released, but Epic Games said it’s investigating those problems.