Fortnite Mobile: Android Launch Window Revealed

When Epic Games first announced Fortnite Battle Royale for the iOS, fans were understandable skeptical. But once the game released, the fluidity of it was astounding and the fact that the mobile platform was still cross compatible with other versions of the game definitely left a lasting impression on players. That being said, if you didn’t have iOS device – you were out of luck, at least for the time being. Luckily, Epic Games has announced that they are almost ready to unveil Fortnite for android devices, making fans (me) excited to see the game expand even more.

It’s definitely coming! An Android release is imminent, said Epic Games. “We are targeting this summer for the release. We know many of you are excited for this release, and we promise that when we have more information to share, you’ll hear it from us first,” they told fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Epic Games will also have a huge presence at this year’s E3, with even a huge “celebrity driven” party to bring players all over the world together in one room. Could we be getting the official release date this? It’s definitely seeming possible … and while they’re at it, how about confirming those pesky Nintendo Switch rumors?

But that’s not all going on in the world of Fortnite Mobile. Below are a few other new features currently finding their way into the game, as per the official patch notes:

Customizable HUD

We’ve heard your requests for the ability to customize the HUD and, earlier this week, we added this feature to the game. Try it out and let us know what you think. We’re excited to get this into your hands!

Voice Chat

We know that communication is key when you’re squadding up for that Victory Royale, so we’re working to bring voice chat to mobile. On top of that, you’ll be able to chat with your teammates regardless of platform! We’re also looking to make it really easy to mute yourself, other players, or open up all communications with a simple tap. There will be a button on the screen that lets you mute yourself, mute everyone in your party, or go back to open-microphone.

Gameplay and Controls

We’re continuing to work on improvements. Some upcoming examples include improving Autorun and adding better ways to fire. Once we roll out these changes, we’ll add options to the settings so you can try them out and see what works best for you!

Game Performance

We see some areas where game performance can can be improved. We’re fixing code to optimize the experience (e.g. increase graphic quality), as well as adding a Battery-Saver mode which will allow you increased performance if you choose to lower the graphic quality. It’s our first implementation of this option and we’ll continue to improve upon it.

Stats

Many of you have asked for stat tracking on mobile. We are working to improve our stats servers so we can handle many more players, including those on mobile. We’re looking to enable this sometime this summer, once we are confident the improvements are performing up to our expectations.

Stability