Fortnite Mobile: How Much Space Do You Need on Your Phone

Epic Games made a huge splash when they announced that Fortnite Battle Royale was coming to mobile devices. The invites are out and players are diving right in on their iOS devices. We’ve gotten a few rounds ourselves over here at the WWG office and honestly – it runs like a dream, surprisingly enough. But the game itself was no simple venture and iOS devices aren’t exactly free flowing with their storage. This begs the question: do I have enough space on my mobile device for this game?

To download Fortnite Battle Royale, you’re going to need at least 2GB free right out of the gate. Though hefty for a mobile title, it’s not surprising given that it absolutely the full Battle Royale experience, not some lessened experience just to jump into the mobile market. Though the graphics aren’t on par with the highest version, it still runs and looks beautifully. Because of that demand and the size of the map, that 2GB is completely justified.

Another thing to note is that in order to play, your device cannot be older than the iPhone 6S/SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, or iPad Pro models. Anything that came after is compatible, anything before – it’s time to upgrade.

The upcoming cross-play feature will also tie in to mobile, and those updates will take a little bit out of that storage space as well. Bottom line, make sure to have at least 2GB free and I would personally recommend that you have the latest software update also already installed on your device. That way, you have already allocated the required space for that and the mobile title is fully optimized.

Is the game worth it?

If you’re a fan of Fortnite, yes! It runs way better than I could have possibly expected and though the touch controls took a little getting used to, it wasn’t anything unmanageable. If Fortnite just really isn’t your shtick, PUBG’s mobile title has also been confirmed to be making its Western debut in the near future. You can learn all about that mobile chicken dinner opportunity right here.