Fortnite Movie Reportedly Being Considered by Epic Games

A Fortnite movie is being considered by Epic Games, new reports have suggested. This movie would be developed as a product of a new entertainment division reportedly being considered by the Fortnite creator. The news comes after Epic Games has already been bolstering its team with people who worked on projects such as Disney’s Star Wars films. There is not, however, any indication of when this Fortnite movie may come to fruition or when Epic Games may officially announce such a project.

Details on this supposed entertainment expansion and the associated Fortnite movie came from The Information which said that Epic Games’ plans for diversified entertainment stem at least partially from its legal battles with Apple and Google. The same sources who told the outlet of the plans for an entertainment division said a film based on Fortnite is a possibility and that such a film has already been discussed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ahead of this reported move into more diversified entertainment, Epic Games has already brought on talent from places such as Lucasfilm. Jason McGatlin, the former vice president of physical production at Lucasfilm who was also the executive producer of all of Disney’s Star Wars movies, is now serving as the president of special projects at Epic Games. Lynn Bart from Lucasfilm is now the head of Epic Games’ business affairs while Chris Furia of Lucasfilm is now Epic Games’ vice president of production finance.

While there’s still no indication of what this kind of Fortnite project might look like should the battle royale game be adapted into a movie, it’s not hard to imagine the possibilities and is honestly hard to believe this hasn’t happened yet anyway. Fortnite has an abundance of characters original to the game such as Peely, Fishstick, Jonesy, and many more. All those are taken into account before the game’s plethora of crossovers are considered which would allow a Fortnite movie to host any number of cameos assuming those who own the crossover properties are willing to play ball.

Fortnite’s big seasonal events have also become more cinematic in nature over the past couple of seasons with animations playing out like extended cutscenes to bridge the gaps between seasons. There’s a story that’s long been developing between Fortnite’s seasons which could provide the basis for a movie, though with all its characters and the battle royale setup overall, a Fortnite film could go in any number of directions.