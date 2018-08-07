Fortnite Leak Reveals New Cosmetic Items, Including an Homage to Our Fallen Burger Friend

The latest patch for Fortnite is now here and just like usual, players couldn’t wait to see what other surprises lie within the game’s hidden files. As with previous updates, dedicated players have found new cosmetic items that will be on the way, including a sweet new Galaxy skin, a major throwback to the 80s, and even more panda goodness!

According to our friends over at the new revamped FortniteBR Twitter account, we’ve got tons of new items coming our way and they’ve definitely got a mixed theme. One thing that we can’t help but to love a bit is the homage to our fallen burger mascot that fell when the rifts took over the map leading into season 5. Gone, but not forgotten … and now, wearable. So that’s something.

https://t.co/4zlWa122o4 has been updated to feature all the leaked/upcoming skins along with their respective names and rarities. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/CL3zDuXkT1 — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 7, 2018

Upcoming pickaxes, backpacks, gliders and emotes via @TwoEpicBuddies: pic.twitter.com/noELZ3jvZX — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) August 7, 2018

The aerobics emote would be perfect with the 80s theme. Because honestly? Who hasn’t had their inner Jane Fonda moment when fighting for that Victory Royale? Oh, just me? Moving on …

Since this is a leak and not a confirmed announcement from Epic Games, take it all with a grain of salt. That being said, Shield One has accurately datamined every cosmetic item since day 1, season 1 so it wouldn’t be too far fetched to get excited if one catches your fancy. Hopefully the first round of new cosmetics will go live later today when the item shop resets at 19:00 central time! I’m interested in that 80s one … I keep saying it, but those are some good vibes, man.

In other Fortnite news, the latest patch is now live. You can see the full patch notes right here including the brand new Limited Time Mode ‘Steady Storm,’ the changes made to vending machines, and the newly added double barrel shotgun!

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS. The game will also be making its way to Android devices soon.