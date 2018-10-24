‘Fortnite’ Adds Six Shooter As Pumpkin Launcher Returns

After several leaks and one sneaky developer hint, we’ve finally got the Pumpkin Launcher back in the world of Fortnite! But the Halloween-themed weapon isn’t the only new added item! The team over at Epic Games asks, “Are you feelin’ lucky?”

“Do ya feel lucky, partner? Show off your gunslinger skills with the new Six Shooter,” boasted Epic Games in their most recent update! Below is a snippet of the patch notes readily available to show what’s new in the land of weaponry:

Six Shooter added. Available in Uncommon, Rare and Epic variants. 34 / 36 / 38 base damage. Shoot from the hip for faster fire rate, or trade rate of fire for precision by aiming down the sight Uses Medium Ammo. Can be found from floor loot, chests and Vending Machines.

The Rocket Launcher is now the Pumpkin Rocket Launcher. This is a visual only change.

Hand Cannon balance changes. Increased damage to structures. Epic – From 79 to 150 Legendary – From 83 to 157 Increased minimum long-range body shot damage. Epic – From 30 to 50 Legendary – From 31 to 52 Increased minimum long-range head shot damage. Epic – From 60 to 100 Legendary – From 62 to 104

Stink Bomb Increased chance to find from floor loot from 0.27% to 0.47% Increased chance to find from Chests from 2.37% to 4.08%

Increased the chance of getting an explosive weapon from Chests from 3.06% to 3.35% Decreased the chance of getting a Grenade Launcher from 1.35% to 0.91% Increased the chance of getting a Rocket Launcher from 0.83% to 1.12%



The latest patch also brings the new Fortnitemares event – which you can learn more about here – though it has been temporarily disabled due to matchmaking issues.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. As for the latest season now in its fifth week:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

