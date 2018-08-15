Fortnite New LTM: Soaring 50’s, Plus Sniper Shootout Changes

The latest update for Epic Games‘ Fortnite is now live and it’s not just about that sweet, sweet Heavy Sniper Rifle either! Sometimes you just need a little something extra in between rounds of that glorious Victory Royale. That’s where Fortnite’s Limited Time Modes come into play and the latest update brings something new and something even better.

The first up LTM is the Soaring 50’s. Epic describes the new mode as, “This mode is a twist on the traditional 50 vs 50 mode, featuring an extra emphasis on mobility. Gliders can be re-deployed when falling from large heights. Additional Impulse Grenades, Bounce Pads, and Launch Pads will be spawned throughout the map. Jump in and soar to new heights!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for details about this particular LTM:

50v50 loot, ammo and resource levels

When in mid-air and greater than 10m up, press Jump to deploy your glider

Added Impulse Grenades to chests at double the standard spawn rate

Added Impulse Grenades to floor loot

Decreased Spike Trap spawn chances

Increased Launch Pad & Bounce Pad spawn chances

Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are not tracked in this mode.

But that’s not the only Limited Time Mode players will be able to excel in! There have also been changes made to the Sniper Shootout, giving Battle Royale lovers the chance to show off those sweet aim skills and boast that heavy power.

So what’s new? A shwanky new gun, which was added just this morning.

Scoped Assault Rifles have been removed.

The Heavy Sniper Rifle has been added.

As far as how the Shootout mode actually plays:

Only weapon drops are Sniper Rifles.

Floor Loot spawns reduced by 50%.

Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode.

As the name suggests, Limited Time Modes are only available for a short window of time. Get in there, get gaming, and enjoy the latest update from the team over at Epic Games!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices! Are these the Limited Time Modes you were hoping for or were you dreaming of the return of a different LTM? Sound off with your Fortnite hopes and dreams in the comment section below and tell us what you want to see in the game.