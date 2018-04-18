Fortnite: Explosive New Meteors Spotted Over Tilted Towers

Today is the day that many Fortnite players thought we’d be bidding a final farewell to Tilted Towers, an area in Battle Royale that is the bane of many people’s existence. With the mysterious comet lurking about in the online title, there were a significant amount of theories that this would be the end of the infamous area. Pair that the datamined info found stating that there was was an event concerning this talked about comet called “Impact,” well … the theories flamed themselves.

Though the Towers are still standing, those hoping for pure destruction still have a little left to cling to because more “shooting starts” have been sighted in the game, and it is shaping up to definitely be a sign of things to come:

NEWS: Larger scale ‘shooting stars’ have started to appear across the sky in Fortnite Battle Royale! pic.twitter.com/L03OlGppip — FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) April 18, 2018

Immediately, the reactions were priceless, including other reported sightings:

ITS HAPPENING BOYS — Tadhg Murphy probably (@TMurphy99sfl) April 18, 2018

@Larissa_Alice96 IMPACT IS ALMOST UPON US!!! — Joe (@Fallen_Beret) April 18, 2018

This could be huge, and seems that the previously reported ‘Impact’ could be arriving sooner than we thought. Even players over on Reddit were sharing their sightings:

You can see the coding datamined earlier this month regarding the ‘Impact’ event here, but it looks like the ‘Impact’ Mode will be available for both Solo and Squad play and really … we just want to know what’s up with that damn comet. It’s time, Epic Games, it’s time.

Like with all information that has not been officially confirmed by the team over at Epic Games, take this with hesitant caution. That being said, many of the files seen in their findings have already come to pass in the game, so there are a lot of reasons to feel this report’s authenticity. For now, however, we must wait until the team behind the wildly popular Battle Royale title confirms the next event themselves.

With the increased meteor sightings, it looks like we may finally get those answers here soon so stay tuned with us here as we update this story!