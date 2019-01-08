‘Fortnite’ Update Adds Suppressed Sniper Rifle, New DM Arena, Boom Box Fixes, And More

A new update has arrived for Fortnite and both the Battle Royale and Save the World modes have a few unique changes. From a brand new suppressed Sniper Rifle, to changes to how the new Boom Box works in the game itself, here’s what’s new according to Epic Games.

“Trade power for stealth with the Suppressed Sniper Rifle. Drop in now and sneak up on your enemies,” said the studio about the latest weapon. It’ll do nicely in between rounds at the new DM Arena created by one player in The Block portion of Fortnite as well, which you can see below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what else is new, check out the patch notes below:

Weapons + Items:

Suppressed Sniper Rifle added.

Available in Epic and Legendary variants.

Can be found from chests, floor loot, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops.

A single shot, scoped sniper rifle.

The suppressor makes for a quieter shot, trading stealth for power. Deals 100/105 base damage



Dual Pistols have been unvaulted.

Dynamite drop rate reduced by 40%.

Boom Box adjustments: Drop rate reduced by 33%. Health reduced from 600 to 400. Duration reduced from 25 seconds to 18 seconds.



Gameplay:

X-4 Stormwing adjustments: The knockback a player receives after being hit by a Stormwing has been decreased by 70%. Damage done to the Stormwing from colliding with structures has been increased by 50%. Impact damage reduction while boosting through structures reduced from 50% to 25% Increased the spread of the Stormwing machine gun by 75%. Stormwing spawn chance has been decreased to 80% from 100%.

Supply Drop health has been reduced to 250/500/750 (Solo/Duo/Squad).



Bug Fixes

The X-4 Stormwing is no longer able to fly above the max build limit.

Creative:

Weapons + Items:

Suppressed Sniper Rifle added to Creative Inventory Weapons

Available in Epic and Legendary variants.

A single shot, scoped sniper rifle.

The suppressor makes for a quieter shot, trading stealth for power. Deals 100/105 base damage



Save the World

Weapons + Items:

Santa’s Little Helper will be available in the Weekly Store Launches explosive presents that damage and knockback groups of enemies. Does not consume ammo, but has very low durability. Available from January 9 at 7 PM ET until January 16 at 7 PM ET.

The Popshot Shotgun will be available as a Frostnite Weekly Challenge reward A rapid firing low capacity semi-auto shotgun



Missions + Systems:

Weekly Frostnite Challenge 2: Burn Bright

Time between enemy waves is drastically reduced. Use your time wisely!

Weekly Frostnite Challenge 1 Quest rewards include: Challenge Banner 2 Popshot Shotgun Snowflake Tickets



Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and select mobile devices. Thoughts on the latest update? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!