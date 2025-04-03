Nintendo Fans Outraged By Switch 2 Battery Life

Nintendo is one of the most notable video game companies in the world, bringing new franchises to the forefront while also staying true to its roots with Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Smash Bros. among its decade-spanning resume. While the Nintendo Switch is still a hot ticket item in the console market, Nintendo announced its next console with the Nintendo Switch 2, which was detailed in a Direct presentation yesterday. Unfortunately, the reception regarding this Switch 2 price and increased game costs has fans up in arms over Nintendo’s latest system. Many longtime fans of the Nintendo system have been taken aback by the recent news about the Switch 2, which is only going to get worse, knowing that the Switch 2 battery lifespan is between two and six hours.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nintendo Switch 2 has had its ups and downs during the recent Nintendo Direct event, with many complaints spanning the prices and lack of upgrades to the system compared to the Steam Deck, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. While the PS5 and Xbox consoles can’t be used without the system being plugged in, the Steam Deck can run between two and eight hours without charging, which can play all the Steam games that you can find on the PC marketplace.

Switch 2 battery life will a be approx. 2 – 6.5 hours!



– For comparison the original Switch at launch had a battery life of 2.5 – 5.5 hours

– Updated regular Switch has a battery life of 4.5 – 9 hours pic.twitter.com/IoDqsZ4fKP — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) April 3, 2025

For those who play for only a few hours, this might not seem like a huge deal, but this discovery is not boding well for Nintendo fans. When the original Switch launched in 2017, the battery lifespan was between 2.5 to 5.5 hours, with the updated Nintendo Switch consoles doubling the number with a span of 4.5 to 9.5 hours. According to the Hardware section on the Nintendo of America website, the Switch 2 battery life is between 2 to 6.5 hours, which is a downgrade from the current Switch system. We can attribute this decrease to the power the console is using with the processing upgrades, as the Switch 2 can run up to 120fps at 1080p in handheld mode.

X user ghostietiger brings up another interesting fact about the Nintendo Switch 2’s battery life by showcasing the charging time being around 3 hours. This isn’t much of a difference from the current model, which takes the same amount of time to charge back up to full battery. These sorts of issues might not be a big deal for many, but it’s something that we all would’ve hoped wouldn’t be a problem, especially given the controversy revolving around the price increases.

What do you think about the Nintendo Switch 2’s battery lifespan? Do you think this problem will be an issue for many players? Let us know in the comments below!