Fortnite Used By NFL Team To Announce Season Schedule

In the least surprising news this week, NFL team Buffalo Bills have announced their 2018/2019 schedule with Fortnite. Least surprising, because at this point with Fortnite the surprising thing would be if no NFL team did.

The news comes via Twitter, where the official Twitter account for the New York-based team tweeted out a video of its schedule, told through the battle-royale shooter.

All aboard the Battle Bus. Your 2018 Buffalo Bills schedule, @FortniteGame edition. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/G6GBPycYEK — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) April 20, 2018

As you can see for yourself, the video features the Battle Bus traveling to a variety of different locations in the game, which have been slightly manipulated in name to suit whoever the Bills are playing. For example, in the opening week of the season they will face off against the Baltimore Ravens, so naturally the bus drops at “Raven Row,” aka Retail Row.

Interestingly, the Bills’ social media opted to use the game’s old map, rather than the newer updated map. Whether this was a mistake, ignorance, or to show off their OG Fortnite status, isn’t clear.

As with anything on the Internet, the Bills’ fans on Twitter were mixed on the nature of the reveal:

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also in development for Android, with no word currently on a release date or window. Given how quickly developer Epic Games has been supporting and updating Fortnite, it’s safe to assume Android compatiblity will arrive sooner rather than later, opening up a whole new, huge market for the world’s most popular game.

In other recent and related news, Epic Games issued a cryptic tweet last night that is either seemingly teasing a new map, or a release in China. The Internet’s reaction to the former has been crazy to say the least.