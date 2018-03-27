Fortnite Clip Shows Shocking Tantrum From “Ninja” With a Twist Ending

You can’t get away with anything on the internet; not when you’re on camera. This is a lesson that anyone who enjoys a bright limelight should know very well, and it’s a lesson that legendary Fortnite streamer “Ninja” is about to learn first-hand. Reddit user “hammster99” composed a video clip showing Ninja freaking out and verbally degrading an opponent who took him out using the double pump shotgun technique. After dropping a pretty gross tirade about how incompetent double-pump users are, the poster goes on to show off a handful of clips depicting Ninja using the exact same technique. Check it out above. Warning: Strong language incoming.

On Reddit the poster noted that “Instagram deleted this post at 800k+ views and shadowbanned me for creating this.” It definitely isn’t flattering, we’ll say that much, and almost everyone in our office was shocked to see Ninja entertain such an unprofessional outburst.

Yes, he’s a human being, and no, he never set out to be some kind of role-model, but the dude is perhaps the most famous streamer in the world right now, and has made appearances on network television. He also recently broke concurrent viewer records on Twitch after Drake joined him for a night of Fornite streaming.

For those of you who don’t know, the pump shotgun changed the entire Fortnite meta when players figured out that by keeping two of them side by side in their inventory, they could effectively fire off back-to-back rounds without having to deal with the delay that usually comes between shots when wielding a single shotgun. This delivers two powerful blows in quick succession, which even at a distance is enough to take out most players who aren’t full on health and full on shields.

EPIC has already nerfed the pump shotgun to deal with this issue. “If you fire the Pump Shotgun and quickly switch weapons,” they said in an update, “the next time it’s selected it will be forced to pump before firing again. This feature will only be enabled for Pump Shotguns, but we will closely monitor other weapon types for similar concerns.”