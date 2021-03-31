Fortnite Update Improves the Nintendo Switch Version

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games has released a new update for the Nintendo Switch version of the popular video game that improves its resolution, framerate, and lowers the overall size of the game on the platform. In short, the update is for the renderer on the Nintendo Switch, and should provide for a smoother experience for all players on the system.

"The update provides significantly improved resolution both in handheld and docked modes, resulting in images that are less blurry, without loss of performance," the announcement of the update reads in part. "The update also provides a more consistent framerate, with fewer hitches, resulting in a smoother experience overall. "

For all of our Nintendo Switch players, we'll be releasing an update that will enhance your experience on the platform. Improved resolution ✅

Consistent framerate ✅

Smaller game size ✅ Read more here: https://t.co/acg2WKcUPQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 30, 2021

In terms of specifics, the resolution while in handheld mode was previously expected to be 1000x560 and, after the update, is expected to be 1170x660. For docked, those numbers are 1390x780 and 1560x880, respectively. It will still use dynamic resolution to ensure a certain framerate, but that should happen less often. And the update frees up around 140MB of space.

As noted above, Fortnite is now in Chapter 2 - Season 6. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 6 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the new update for the Nintendo Switch version of the game? Are you excited about the latest Fortnite season? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!