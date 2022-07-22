Fortnite Kicks Off No Sweat Summer With New Quests and Rewards

Fortnite developer Epic Games has officially kicked off a new event, No Sweat Summer, with various summer-themed quests for players to complete with a number of different cosmetics as rewards. No Sweat Summer actually initially yesterday, July 21st, and the event runs through August 9th at 9AM ET/6AM PT with certain quests and rewards only available during specific timeframes.

More specifically, No Sweat Sponsorship quests are available now and unlock through July 23rd and include rewards like XP, the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling, and the Meowscles' Tail Style of the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling. Players simply need to transport a No Sweat Sign... with some caveats. The next set of quests, No Sweat Marketing quests, will be unlocking starting July 24th through July 27th and includes XP and the Fishy Flurry Style of the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling as rewards. Finally, No Sweat Product Recall quests start unlocking July 28th through August 3rd with rewards like XP, the Goopy Guff Style of the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling, and the No Sweatin' Lobby Track.

You can check out a trailer for Fortnite's No Sweat Summer event for yourself embedded below:

Additionally, completing three No Sweat quests unlocks the Nana Frost Style of the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling while completing seven unlocks the Sweaty Sailer Glider. Players who complete 14 No Sweat Quests will earn the Sweaty Rotation Emote. All No Sweat Summer Quests will be available until August 9th.

There is also new Rebuild the Block quests, which are separate are already live and give rewards for doing things like donating Bars for construction projects on The Block, surviving Storm Phases, and eliminating opponents. Completing three of these earns players the Sea-Wheeeed Contrail, completing seven unlocks the Lucky Lance Pickaxe, and completing 12 unlocks the Oro-Boris Back Bling.

As noted above, Fortnite's No Sweat Summer event featuring various quests and rewards is currently available and will run through August 9th at 9AM ET/6AM PT. Fortnite itself is, more generally, currently in the midst of Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin', and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version -- though there is a way to get around this with Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about the new summer-themed event in Fortnite? Have you already started on some of the challenges?