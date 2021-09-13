Fortnite Shares Full Operation: Sky Fire Event Video

In case you somehow missed it, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 concluded last night with the Operation: Sky Fire live event where players went aboard the alien mothership to finish the fight once and for all. Now that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has officially launched, we know that the fight is nowhere near finished, but if you missed the live in-game event prior to the new season, Epic Games has helpfully shared a video covering it from start to finish.

The whole thing, which you can watch embedded above, is only roughly 10 minutes in length. If you want some context for the fact that the map is now covered with Cubes and spaceship debris in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, it is basically mandatory viewing. Compared to previous live events like, say, the fight with Galactus, it includes fewer major references and Easter eggs and instead is largely about Fortnite and Fortnite only. This seems to be the sort of direction that Epic Games is taking at the moment, leaning into the ongoing storylines more and more.

“The Alien and IO war is over, but a new war has taken shape, one where YOU’RE a combatant,” a note from the desk of J.B. Chimpanski about the new season in the aftermath of the live event reads in part. “After Slone double-crossed you and left you to perish on the Mothership, the Cubes that powered it are now free. These things are a bigger threat to the Island than those Aliens could’ve ever been. They have no face, no speech, but they’re sentient and have six sides of malice.

As noted above, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is now available, and that includes the new Battle Pass featuring the Carnage skin. The popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody is currently playing Chapter 2 Season 8 on an iPhone right now. That could change in the near future given the recent ruling largely in Apple’s favor, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

