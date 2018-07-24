Fortnite: New Outfits and Items Leak Ahead of Update

Fortnite‘s latest update, version 5.10, will go live tomorrow. For all of you night owls, that means that the servers will be going down late tonight / early tomorrow morning. For the rest of you, that means we all get to wake up to brand new items, outfits, and game modes! You don’t have to wait to see them all, though. The new update has already been data-mined, and all of the cosmetics and new items have been revealed.

We love all of this stuff, but by far our favorite new outfit is the Archetype, and the favorite new glider has to be the laser chomp. It’s a shark with a freaking laser mounted to its head. Are you kidding me? We can’t wait to see someone gliding toward us as we stand on top of a building in Tilted Towers, ready to blast them away.

The other really cool glider in this update is the Servo, which you can see above. This looks like it was meant to be paired up with the Archetype outfit, and probably the paradigm back bling as well. The three would make a rather handsome set, and we’re into the black and green cyber-thug aesthetic.

All of these items will be featured in the item shop at some point, but we have no idea how much they’ll cost. The outfits will very likely go for 1,500 V-Bucks if the past is anything to go by, where the glider will probably set you back a hefty 2,000 V-Bucks. Here are the rest of the leaked cosmetics and items:

We don’t have long to wait! Fortnite update 5.10 drops very

There’s a party and you’re invited! Patch v5.10 releases tomorrow, July 24 and it marks #Fortnite1st birthday. Take a peek at the Patch Notes once downtime begins at 4 AM ET to learn what goodies are coming. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2018

There will be much more to come in the following weeks. In addition to the new cosmetics and outfits, we can look forward to some new weapons, and plenty of new game modes. Plus, in case you missed the news, Playground LTM is coming back very soon. EPIC revealed that the mode is scheduled to come back on Wednesday, but of course, that’s subject to change as you all know by now. You can find more on that here.

Stay tuned for all of the latest Fortnite updates and leaks!

