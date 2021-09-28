Fortnite Patch 18.10 Adds New Items, Map Changes

A new Fortnite update arrived this week which means there are new features on the island for players to engage with. This time, these come in the form of some new and returning items – though not all of the new ones players anticipate are coming – along with some new cosmetics to be acquired assuming players can progress far enough through the battle pass and earn enough XP to obtain them. A couple of balance adjustments were also included in the notes for the update which pertain to both core and competitive playlists.

Epic Games still doesn’t do Fortnite patch notes in the traditional sense of line-by-line indicators of every specific value that’s changed, but we did get another blog this week to go over the biggest changes. The most notable by far is the addition of the new Chili Chug Splash item, but the other changes aren’t ones to ignore either.

Below is a compilation of everything that’s changed in the latest Fortnite update:

New Item: Chili Chug Splash

The Chili Chug Splash functions similarly to the Chug Splash item that’s been available previously, but it’s got a slightly different effect. In addition to restoring health and shields like a Chug Splash, this one also gives players a speed boost, too, similar to effects gained by other spicy items in Fortnite’s past.

Given that it’s a variant of the Chug Splash, this item’s effects can be shared with others. It’s an Exotic rarity item and can be acquired with Gold Bars or via Loot Llamas.

Returning Items: Chug Splash and Hunter’s Cloak

Speaking of the Chug Splash, it’s back as well. Epic Games re-released that item which has the same exact effect as the new Chili Chug Splash minus the speed boost. The Hunter’s Cloak – an item from Season 6 which prevents animal attacks when worn – is back as well and can be crafted with meat, though the amount needed has been lowered.

Map Changes: Steamy Stacks

The blog post advised players to check out some strange happenings over at Steamy Stacks, and it didn’t take players long to see what’d happened. The video below from FortTory shows the Steamy Stacks location partially demolished by a cube as part of Season 8’s narrative.

https://twitter.com/FortTory/status/1442774539272867840

XP Improvements and New Styles

During Season 8, players have expressed some frustrations with how slowly XP was earned. Those frustrations will hopefully be alleviated now that Epic Games has sped up XP gains throughout a number of different changes affecting daily missions, shared quests, and more.

New styles are also available for those who progress past level 140 in the battle pass. You can read up on those changes more here.

Balance Changes

Slipstreams will disable at the final Storm circle in core playlists.

Slipstreams will disable at phase 5 of the Storm in competitive playlists.

Chug Cannons are no longer available from Loot Llamas. In the Chug Cannons’ place are the spicy Chili Chug Splashes.

In competitive playlists, Sideways Anomalies will despawn earlier than they did previously.

The Rail Gun has been removed from competitive playlists.

