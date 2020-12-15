Fortnite Adds Performance Mode on PC

Fortnite developer and publisher Epic Games has added a new Performance Mode for PC to the popular video game. Basically, the new feature lowers visual quality to improve performance on computers. These sort of modes have become increasingly prevalent with the launch of the new generation of consoles as video games continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, and the Fortnite one should specifically help out anyone that's begun to see their older PCs start to chug while playing.

"Available in Alpha, Performance Mode will be selectable through the in-game settings menu and offers significant performance gains by trading out visual quality to lower memory usage and lighten the load on CPU and GPU," the announcement from Epic Games reads in part. "For players already on low scalability settings or less powerful hardware, this mode will allow the game to run better than ever before and maintain a smoother framerate."

PC not quite what it used to be? With the next update, the new Fortnite Performance Mode lightens the load on your CPU and GPU boosting your PC FPS. Fortnite will run better and maintain a smooth framerate. Learn how to set Performance Mode: https://t.co/LrbiOU5xXe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 14, 2020

Fortnite just recently launched Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

