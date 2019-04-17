‘Fortnite’ Brings Planes Back in New LTM

Epic Games has released a new update for their massively popular Battle Royale title, and it has implemented a host of goodies for players to enjoy. After all, players can now pet the in-game pets, and while the animation itself isn’t exactly perfect, it is the thought that counts. That said, the developers have also reintroduced what may be one of the most hated items in recent Fortnite history – the X-4 Stormwing. That’s right, planes are back in the Battle Royale experience, but they are fortunately limited to the new LTM Air Royale.

The Air Royale LTM will play out somewhat like the standard BR experience, only in planes. The mode is currently restricted to Duos, with each plane having three lives. If a player touches the ground, they will automatically be eliminated. As for the planes, players will want to keep them in the air, as landing on the ground and staying for more than a few second will result in the plane exploding.

Interestingly enough, hijacking another team’s plane will add a life to your team while taking one away from theirs. The storm will also act a bit differently. Instead of just closing in from around you, the ceiling will also lower as a match progresses. Chests will fall from the sky, allowing players to upgrade their loadouts on the fly, and much more. Here’s the rundown on what Fortnite‘s Air Royale is all about:

LIMITED TIME MODE: AIR ROYALE

Summary

Climb aboard a plane and take to the skies in this fast-paced mode where players fight to be the last one flying!

Mode Details

Air Royale is lifting off as a Duos-only mode.

Each plane has 3 lives, players will respawn until they lose their plane’s last life.

Touching the ground will instantly eliminate players.

Parking a plane on the ground for more than a few seconds will cause it to explode – stay airborne!

Hijacking another team’s plane will add that plane to your existing number of plane lives (and cost the team who lost the plane a life).

The storm has a ceiling that gradually lowers during the match. Be careful not to fly too high late in the match!

Loot chests of five different rarities will fall from the sky, allowing players to upgrade the guns they are carrying as well as boosting their plane’s weapons for a short time. To receive the contents of a Chest, simply fly through it.

If players receive loot from a Chest containing a weapon they already have that’s of the same or worse quality, they’ll receive additional ammo. Chests with higher quality guns will automatically replace the lower quality weapon that’s being carried.

Floating repair kits can also be found, these heal damaged planes and grant health & shields to players.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For the full patch notes from the latest update, those can be found right here.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to see the planes back in a new LTM, or are you more thrilled that you can pet the wonderful pets in Fortnite? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

