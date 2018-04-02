Fortnite Player Rides Own Guided Missile for a Game-Winning Kill

Another Fortnite player has pulled off a Victory Royale kill that’s one for the Fortnite hall of fame as he closes out a game while riding his own Guided Missile.

The Twitch streamer who goes by the name of Likandoo shared the clip of his game-winning kill (note: and just a bit of language) to the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit with the video quickly climbing to the front page of Reddit. It made it there for good reason too considering how impressive it is that Likandoo was able to not only pilot a Guided Missile into himself but then even managed to end the game off of the play.

Likandoo’s clip shows the streamer debating on whether the play was worth attempting or not with him saying how far down the remaining opponent is as both players were holed up in their forts. Finally agreeing to do it “for the memes,” his celebration at the end after landing that final shot looks pretty appropriate for someone who just won a Fortnite Battle Royale match in such a memorable way.

The Guided Missile weapon hasn’t even been out for a full week yet, but with so many Fortnite players out there, it’s not hard to believe that players are already coming up with creative ways to ride their rockets to victory. Just after the new weapon was released, it was confirmed that players could ride the missile while it was being steered, and players were quick to take advantage of that mechanic. Sending a missile flying into an enemy’s base is the most obvious use for the weapon, but the Guided Missile is proving to have much greater utility than just blowing things up.

Just the other day, another clip was spotted that showed Fortnite players using the Guided Missile in a squad match to save a straggling teammate from the incoming Storm. Another clip that was shared that showed the later half of a Fortnite match where one squad member was far outside the safety zone and didn’t appear to be able to make it inside in time. The player’s team helped out by scooping up the in-peril player and guiding them out of the Storm.

Some players within the Fortnite community even think that the weapon might be a bit overpowered, and though it’s a bit early to make such a call, it’s hard to ignore the utility of the weapon that’s unrivaled by other items. Time will tell if Epic Games decides any changes need to be made, but for now, these intense plays are here to stay.