Fortnite Player Begs Twitter For Help Passing AP Chemistry Exam, Retweet Goal Successfully Met

Season three is well underway for the popular online game Fortnite, so it’s no wonder that it’s the focus of a lot of conversation. What we didn’t expect for it to be a focus in was a chemistry classroom but here we are.

When one fan of the latest game from Epic took to Twitter in a last ditch effort to pass her Advanced Placement chemistry exam, the community came parachuting into her rescue. Here’s how it went down:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter do your thing please help me I need to pass this class #Fortnite #APChem #APChemistry pic.twitter.com/izckLvrbFx — Jilli Zuz (@JillianZuzolo) February 23, 2018

The oddly specific number of 6,700 thousand retweets may have seemed like an unreachable goal but at the time this article was written, it’s sitting at over 23,000! The support to change her chemistry exam to one about the game itself was outstanding, and the reactions were even better:

pic.twitter.com/9Nx9TBV1vb — Name can not be blank (@ParagonMemes) February 24, 2018

He’s just like “I don’t want this to happen, I don’t even work here” 😂😂 — Michael[💯] (@Michael91725) February 24, 2018

I’m only retweeting because i know @ItsTehFruity will 100% fail this exam and his parents will scream at him… — Curtis Jean-Paul Thacker🇲🇺🇬🇧 (@CurtisJPThacker) February 23, 2018

Final Exam: write an essay using at least 500 words arguing for or against the “double pump”. — In-Zayne (@alexblade456) February 24, 2018

Aye Aye Captain pic.twitter.com/r5PLoAGej4 — Big Papa Nito (@GlabrousNito) February 24, 2018

Though this is all fun and games, we do at least hope you know something about chemistry, fine citizen … otherwise we’re going to have to ask you to step away from the chemicals.

As an additional note, we sure do hope that it just changes the test for this one student. We’d feel kind of awful for those PUBG players in the rest of the class! Overwall, best of luck to you and please don’t burn anything down – you’re on your last semester! You can do it!

What are your thoughts on the latest Twitter shenanigans? Did you ever pull something equally noteworthy when you were in school? Sound off with your thoughts on all things Fortnite in the comment section below, we want to hear all about it!