Fortnite Players Will Receive Compensation for Extended Downtime

Epic Games is compensating Fortnite players with some free Battle Stars and Seasonal Gold after a recently released patch resulted in extended downtime.

After the release of update V.2.3.0, Fortnite’s servers and party feature experience more than a few problems that limited players’ activities over the weekend. The party system went down entirely for a while, and many players were completely unable to even login during certain periods. This led to follow-up updates in hopes of fixing some of the problems along with frustrations from players and promises from Epic Games to resolve the issues.

Now that the issues have been resolved, Epic Games says that each player will receive some freebies regardless of whether they play the Save the World or Battle Royale mode.

“We told you we appreciate your patience with some of the issues we’ve had after releasing V.2.3.0, and we meant it,” a statement from Epic Games read. “In recognition of that patience, we are going to be providing some goodies to both StW and BR players.”

The statement seen on the Fortnite forums continued to explain that players would receive the following compensation sometime after Patch V.2.4.0 releases.

Battle Royale:

20 Battle Stars toward your Battle Pass progression

Save the World:

1600 Seasonal Gold you can use in the Event Store

The compensation follows another statement from Epic Games that came recently where an apology was issued and the problems were acknowledged. Epic Games said that “We can’t apologize to our players enough, and you can be sure that we are going to make this right.” That comment led players to wonder whether that meant compensation was on the way, the more recent statement proving that speculation correct.

However, there was another question raised by players in the forums who have already completed the Battle Pass. Those players won’t have much use for additional Battle Stars if they’ve already taken care of the Battle Pass, and while the question has been raised about how those players will be compensated, no answer has been provided yet.

The compensation should be distributed sometime after Patch V.2.4.0, expect to receive your freebies around that time.