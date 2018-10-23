‘Fortnite’ Players Compare Floating Island to ‘The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword’

The Floating Island has become quite the go-to location for Fortnite fans. But there’s something awful familiar about it, especially if you played the classic Wii game The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

Over in this Reddit thread, a fan by the name of CGGamer has posted a pair of comparison images that show a floating island from Skyward Sword looking an awful lot like the Fortnite locale, despite the lack of glowing ambience.

And for good measure, they also included an image of your character falling back to Earth, which looks awfully similar to Link doing the same thing in Skyward Sword. “I’m not the only one who sees this, right?” CGGamer asks. Look for yourself below.

As a result, a number of responses have come in from fans. For instance, Thelxano made a note that Skyward Sword is “the most underrated Zelda game of all time”…and they’re not wrong.

For good measure, Current_Tap added, “Clearly when they inevitably add Jonesy to Smash Ultimate, we all know what stage he’s going to have.”

Mobster-503, however, was getting tired of these kind of comparisons. “Jesus, how many comparisons can we make out of keven island?” he asked. (That would later begin a joke thread with numbers like “keventy-three” and “keventeen”.)

Another fan, TheVampireQueen7, noted, “I can’t help but see Skylanders,” and she’s sort of right too, since it had its fair share of floating islands over the years. And natth454545 added to that, “Nostalgia intensifies.” So, yeah, Nintendo. Anytime you want to remake Skyward Sword for the 3DS or Nintendo Switch, we are totally in. (Just look at all the fans talking about Skyward Sword over on the thread — yeah, nostalgia is indeed intensifying. In fact, we’re feeling the itch…)

Whatever comparisons are being made, you can tell that Fortnite‘s addition of Keven Island (Keventeen Island?) is really attracting a lot of players. We’re not sure if we’d call it a Fantasy Island, though. Really depends on perspective.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices. Meanwhile, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is available on Wii, and digitally on Wii U.