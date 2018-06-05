Fortnite’s Playground Mode Not Ready, “Significant” Improvements Needed

Fortnite’s latest update is now out, but the Playground Limited Time Mode is nowhere to be found as Epic Games says that it still requires more work before it’s ready.

Content update V4.3 dropped today with the new Bouncer Trap and other changes included, but as players combed through the patch notes, they found that there was no mention of the Playground mode. This mode has respawns turned on and lets players build and fight in a less serious environment, according to Epic Games’ first announcement for the Limited Time Mode.

“Battle and build to your heart’s content with an extended period of time to roam around the map as well as increased resource generation,” Epic Games said in a recent update. “All treasure chests and ammo crates will be spawned, try droppin’ in different spots and scope out the loot. Friendly fire is on so you can scrimmage with your squad (up to 4 friends per match), but fear not you’ll respawn immediately.”

Epic Games never actually gave a release date for the Playground mode when it was first announced, so it’s been impossible to say when it would be released. Still, that hasn’t stopped players from hoping for it to be out in this patch or sometime last week after it was announced. Neither happened, but Epic Games has now shared some details on the Playground mode after being asked about it on Reddit.

Within the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit, a Redditor asked if there were any updates on Playground. A member of Epic Games responded and said that there’s still work being done on the mode, but some “significant” improvements need to be made first.

“Still actively working on it, there are some significant necessary back-end improvements we’re working towards,” Epic Games said.

Epic Games was also asked whether it’d be possible for an offline version of Playground to be added so that players could build and practice their moves offline or when servers are down, but the same representative who replied above said that it wouldn’t be possible since “the game relies on server-client interactions to function.”

When the Playground mode is eventually released, it’s worth remembering that it’ll still be a Limited Time Mode. This means that it won’t be around permanently and will come and go just like the Blitz, 50v50, and the other rotating game modes.

Epic Games still haven’t announced a release date for Playground, but look for it sometime in the future as the back-end improvements are made.