Here’s What’s New in Fortnite’s Playground Mode

Fortnite’s Playground Limited Time Mode is coming back this week with Epic Games making several changes to the first version.

The game mode gave players a taste of the sandbox-style building experience before Epic Games pulled it from the playlist to make a few improvements, but on July 25, it’s returning for everyone to take part in once again. It was always marketed as a LTM instead of a permanent fixture, but in a decision that aligned with the majority of the players’ requests, it was decided that the game mode would become permanent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s not happening just yet though with this second coming of Playground still being a limited-time event, according to Epic Games’ patch notes for Fortnite’s latest update.

“Playground is a low-pressure environment where friends can let their creativity run wild. Build massive structures. Practice with the weapons and items. Fight against your friends. This mode returns with improvements for a limited time on Wednesday, July 25.”

Epic Games also shared a list of what’s new in the Playground mode with changes generally boiling down to more loot and resources all around. The full list of changes can be seen below along with some more details on how the Playground mode works compared to normal games.

What’s New?

Players can now switch teams in-game. Join the same team to work together creatively, join separate teams to practice fighting each other! Note: Voice chat will remain on across all teams, future iterations of the mode will offer more customization.

Aim assist will work when using a gamepad against players on an opposing team.

Matches will no longer end if one player leaves the server.

Golf carts have been added and spawn 100% of the time.

Ammo cans spawn 10x the amount of ammo.

Removed grey vending machines, increased the chances of higher-tier machines spawning.

Increased launch & bounce pads spawn likelihood.

Lowered forced glider deploy height, so players can get back into the action more quickly.

Increased max rocket ammo cap to 60.

Increased rocket ammo drop rates.

Added 100 Supply Drops.

Chests now spawn 3 weapons and more ammo & consumables than normal.

Floor loot now spawns 3 items.

Increased Chug Jug and Slurp Juice spawn chances, decreased Bandages.

Added Chug Jugs to floor loot.

Respawn timer lowered from 10s to 3s.

Mode Details