Fortnite Shares New Playground LTM Update

Fortnite’s Playground Limited Time Mode is still nowhere to be seen, and according to Epic Games’ latest update, there’s still more work to be done before it’s ready to welcome players back.

After taking away the Playground LTM from the game, Epic Games said that it’d be working to get the mode up and running again to bring it back as soon as possible. In an update that was shared before the start of the weekend when many expected to spend their time in the Playground, Epic Games said that the game mode wouldn’t be back until at least the next week. More information was promised to be shared on Monday, and though Epic Games made good on its statement, the news still isn’t what players were hoping to hear.

“We have some system performance goals that we believe are required in order to relaunch the Playground LTM,” Epic Games said on Reddit. “We’ve continued working towards these goals over the weekend and our most recent load tests look promising, but there are some anomalies in the data that we still need to understand.”

Scenarios that Epic Games must investigate and test include “exhausting server capacity, matchmaking queue back-pressure to the LTM,” and “recovering when new capacity is added,” according to the update. As for further tests after that and when the game mode will return, Epic Games didn’t have a clear answer just yet.

“It’s hard to know whether we’ll have to make any additional system changes in order to meet our test goals right now. We won’t know that for sure until after we complete our current testing phase, which will be done in a few hours. Once this phase has completed we will know more about where we stand and be able to provide a status update. The team is hard at work and we’ll let you know when we have anything else that we can share.”

Playground released last week with Tuesday’s update only to be taken away within a few hours of it going live. Plenty of players didn’t ever even get to play in the Playground, and many more were upset at the fact that it came and went without letting them into the hour-long building fests that players have been hyped up for.

Epic Games should have more info on the Playground LTM later today.