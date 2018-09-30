‘Fortnite’ Player Makes Real-Life Plunja Pickaxe

A Fortnite player has turned an in-game pickaxe into a real-life tool by creating a Plunja Pickaxe for their son.

Sharing an image of the custom-made Fortnite pickaxe on the game’s most active subreddit, a Redditor by the name of AUDIO_REDDITOR revealed to the world a homemade pickaxe that consists of a plunger with a katana shoved through it. It’s a plastic katana instead of a steel one, so the pickaxe won’t be mining through much, but it’ll make for an excellent prop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who have seen the Fortnite pickaxe in their games, you’ll notice that it’s a pretty faithful recreation of the simple tool. It’s accurate right down to the grip around the handle that appears to have been made with tape in the image above.

As far as Fortnite pickaxes go, this one is one of the tamer creations that Epic Games has come up with that people could easily craft in their own homes. Some of the pickaxes get pretty wild, but a plunger with a katana put through it is just about as simple as the Fortnite pickaxes get. The parent who created this pickaxe for their son said that it was for a Halloween costume, an idea that would give parents one of the quickest routes to hooking up their kids with Fortnite costumes.

The player who created the pickaxe for their son even agreed with another commenter’s joke by saying that building the pickaxe themselves was probably cheaper than buying it from Epic Games’ Fortnite store. The in-game item costs 800 V-Bucks, a price that equates to about $8, a total cost that people could indeed use to buy a plunger and a cheap katana to treat their child (or themselves) to a Plunja Pickaxe.

The Plunja Pickaxe was added to Fortnite earlier in the year and actually has an interesting backstory itself. Fortnite streamer Ninja commented back in February about the lack of new skins and other cosmetics in the game and said that he “literally [was] trying to throw money at the game” and would “buy a toilet plunger as an axe” so long as Epic Games came out with something new. Fast-forward one month and the Plunja Pickaxe was out in March, it’s name a play on the plunger aspect and Ninja’s name.

Something I look forward to every single day and every 3 days are the skins/new skins on @FortniteGame and I am pretty upset that there have been no new skins. I literally am trying to throw money at the game… dude I would buy a toilet plunger as an axe… just give us new shit — Ninja (@Ninja) February 1, 2018

We’ll expect to see more Plunja Pickaxes and many more creations just like this one as Halloween approaches and the Fortnite costumes keep flowing.