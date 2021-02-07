Fortnite Fan Recreates Map With Classic Pokemon Graphics

✖

What would Fortnite's latest map look like if it were made using classic Pokemon graphics? The two video game franchises couldn't be more different, but one thing they inarguably share is the fact that the map itself is very important. The maps from previous generations of Pokemon video games have a distinct style, and one artist recently decided to give Fortnite's map the same treatment as Pokemon Emerald's to great effect.

Of course, there's really no functional reason for this fan art to exist. Trying to imagine what routes between specific locations might look like if folks traversed the Fortnite map in the same way as Pokemon video games will just induce headaches. Even so, it's a lovely bit of nostalgic work. You can check out the "Fortnite's map in the style of Pokemon Emerald" map from digital artist worrywirt, as shared to Reddit, below:

Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

