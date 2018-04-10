Fortnite Will Soon Be Getting Portable Forts

It seems anytime there’s a new option announced for Epic Games’ Fortnite, it’s worth getting excited over. That was true last week when it was confirmed the game would be getting a very helpful vending machine; and now, you’ll soon be able to adapt to some helpful cover.

Fortnite Intel recently posted an update confirming that another new option was coming to the game, in the form of Port-a-Fort. A date wasn’t given for when it will be arriving within the game, but it will apparently provide a little defense for players who need it.

The description, which you can see in the image below, notes that the Port-a-Fort is an item in which a “new portable fort sprouts a quick defensive position upon impact.” It sounds a bit like a grenade that, when thrown, will instantly pop up a temporary fort that you can climb into, or build upon. That hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but, man. Being able to instantly build a small foundation without having to worry about shifting walls around? That sounds great to us.

The only question now is just how big a foundation you’ll be able to build from such a small item. Will it be a one-story thing, or perhaps just a small thing, like the size of an outhouse? Guess we’re going to find out soon enough.

The new updates screen also noted that LTM: High Explosives will also be making, ahem, a bigger bang down the road, with a second version; and an exclusive Twitch Prime pack will be up for grabs for subscribers. (That’s not the first time, as Fortnite players have gotten such goods before.)

So keep a close eye on your game, players. Some cool stuff is coming your way, and it wouldn’t surprise us if even more manages to drop into our lap.

We’ll keep you informed when an official release date is given by Epic Games, but, more than likely, sometime within the next couple of weeks. In the meantime, maybe scope out for some good locations for pop-up forts? Never hurts to think ahead.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.