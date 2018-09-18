Fortnite Port-a-Fortress Now Live, More Item Changes

The latest update is now live and while many Fortnite players have already jumped into the world of Battle Royale to check out the new Spikey Stadium, others are just as anxious to try out that delicious new Port-a-Fortress item that was teased earlier this week!

“This new consumable creates a massive fortress to defend against and repel enemies,” boasts Epic Games in their latest blog post and honestly? This item is a total game changer! You can see it in action with the video at the top of article, but when the game counts down to the final ten players? This will easily tilt the favor of the match in one clear direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There were a few bug fixes and tweaks to the in-game weapons and items as well. According to the latest patch:

Port-a-Fortress It’s huge! Builds instantly. Includes built-in Bouncers for an easy exit. Legendary Rarity. Found in Vending Machines, chests, Supply Drops, and Supply Llamas.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where there was a slight delay when consuming multiple Small Shield Potions.

The Grappler will no longer result in an inability to change equipment.

A few gameplay tweaks have also gone line, mostly focusing on Xbox One optimization:

Reduced the edit button hold timing when using a controller. Old School from 0.25s to 0.2s. Quick Builder from 0.25s to 0.2s. Combat Pro from 0.25s to 0.2s. Builder Pro from 0.25s to 0.15s.

The Storm wall no longer destroys structures during the last few circles of the match.

Are you excited to get back into the game and try out the new Port-a-Fortress for yourself? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you’d like to see from the wildly popular Battle Royale title!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC players. It’s also available for iOS and select Android devices as well as the latest addition to the game’s accessibility!

For more about the free-to-play online title:

“Fortnite Battle Royale is the completely free 100-player PvP mode in Fortnite. One giant map. A battle bus. Fortnite building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat. The last one standing wins. Download now for FREE and jump into the action.”