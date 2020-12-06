Fortnite Seemingly Teases Predator Crossover

✖

Fortnite only just launched into Chapter 2 - Season 5, but the various collaborations and crossovers appear to have only just begun despite the fact that the Marvel-themed Nexus War is done. The new season already has Kratos from the God of War franchise confirmed, a skin from The Mandalorian, and a leaked Halo collaboration on the way... but some folks think that there will also be a Predator crossover of some kind this season.

As for what has folks convinced that some sort of Predator content is coming to the video game from developer Epic Games, there are a couple of different indications from the franchise in an area of the map called Stealthy Stronghold. In addition to that, there is what is perhaps a reference to it in one of the original teasers for the season.

Fortnite is teasing a PREDATOR collab in Stealthy Stronghold.. Check this out. Truck being used as a generator (in the Predator movie) plus the crashed helicopter and the LOGO of the predator locking onto something all in the same POI.. sneaky sneaky @DonaldMustard pic.twitter.com/JAoIQhZI8Y — T5G (@Top5Gamingx) December 5, 2020

Listen to the Jones' tapes at 10 seconds. He conveniently says "Predators" and then you hear a roar that sounds identical to predators. Here are the comparisons: Jones Tape (10s): https://t.co/D2cwyowYYC

Predator roar: https://t.co/lQZOogSwqe — T5G (@Top5Gamingx) December 5, 2020

Fortnite just recently launched Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

