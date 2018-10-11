‘Fortnite:’ Quadcrasher Vehicle Coming Soon

It looks like the world of battle royale is about to get even more intense because Fortnite’s MOTD has just updated to reveal a beast of a new vehicle coming soon: the Quadcrasher.

With the most recent update having gone live earlier this week on Wednesday, it’s possible that the official reveal will go live later this weekend – or it could simply be a surprise arrival when the next patch goes live. Still, as Epic Games describes it: “Charge the boost to crash through structures or get some air!”

Sounds brutal and we’ll take 10.

This Quadcrasher looks like it will go perfect with the newly added Quad Rocket Launcher – a lot of quads happening. For more on that new arrival:

“Fire rockets in quick succession towards enemies with this new weapon to earn an explosive Victory Royale,” boasts Epic Games in their latest blog post and it’s easy to see why they are excited. This ain’t your usual weapon and for those that know how to weild it, could be a total game changer when it comes down to 1v1.”

Quad Launcher

Fire up to four lobbed rockets in quick succession.

Available in Epic and Legendary variants. 80/84 base damage per rocket. 300 unit explosion radius.

Can be found in chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

There were a few other changes made in this most recent patch, including loot drop rate changes:

Loot drop rate adjustments

Decreased common Pistol drop chance from 5.8% to 5.47%

Increased Epic Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.42%

Decreased Rare Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.92% to 0.71%

Increased Epic Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.33% to 0.4%

Increased Legendary Heavy Sniper Rifle drop chance from 0.07% to 0.13%

Decreased Rare Grenade Launcher drop chance from 1.45% to 0.99%

Increased Epic Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.59% to 0.66%

Increased Legendary Rocket Launcher drop chance from 0.08% to 0.21%

Increased Epic Guided Missile drop chance from 0.11% to 0.2%

Increased Legendary Guided Missile drop chance from 0.03% to 0.05%

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch, iOS and Android devices! The Android open beta also just launched today, no invite needed! Happy gaming!