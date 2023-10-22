Fortnite Players Are Getting Ranked Back Bling Freebie

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is starting to wind down as developer Epic Games looks to kick off Season 5 early next month. That means rewards have been going out based on player's performance in Fortnite's Ranked Mode. These rewards include the Redmask Ranker Back Bling, which is a new item that changes based on how far up the rankings you made. However, fans started to report that they had received the Back Bling without ever completing a single Ranked objective this season. Fortunately, Epic quickly jumped into the fray to quash any rumors and explain why everyone is getting the reward.

Epic's official word states, "After reviewing Ranked quest data, we'll be granting the Redmask Ranker Back Bling to all players who log in during Chapter 4 Season 4. In future seasons, items like this will be available earlier in the Ranked quest rewards so players can show off their progression. This reward displays your Chapter 4 Season 4 peak rank even after the season ends, so jump in and test your skill!"

Obviously, you don't want to read too much into it, but it appears that Fortnite is going to be giving away things like this earlier in the season to drive players into Ranked mode. It's a smart move to give players a taste of the reward upfront and hope that leads to more engagement. If that is the case, players can expect to get something similar added when Chapter 4 Season 5 kicks off.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Epic hasn't given fans an official release date for Chapter 4 Season 5, but we do know that Season 4 will end on November 3. Most likely, fans will get the next season around the same time, though you'll probably need to wait through some downtime as Epic adds in all the new content.

Leaks for Season 5 claim that the new season will see the return of the map from Fortnite Chapter 1. Additionally, the game will seemingly be returning to its roots in terms of guns and models as well, as Epic is going to use some kind of time travel theme during Season 5. That also means the map will go through several "fast-paced" changes over the course of the season to bring the theme to life during November. In fact, there's some speculation that parts of the map will use different eras, giving the map something of a patchwork look featuring every chapter Fortnite has ever had.

Of course, that's all speculation at this point and should be taken with a hefty grain of salt. What is certain is that players still have about a week to jump into Season 4 and earn some last-minute cosmetics. That includes the currently ongoing Fortnitemares Event, which gives players the chance to celebrate the spooky Halloween season while earning or purchasing several new cosmetics.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.