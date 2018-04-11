Fortnite: Drake Says He’ll Rap for the Game if They Add Hotline Bling Emote

Rapper Drake already made headlines when he played the popular Battle Royale game Fortnite with record-breaking streamer Ninja. The pair had a blast during their stream, but it seems the singer isn’t ready to quite part ways yet.

The exchange occurred in a recent stream, which can be heard in the clip above, and … I mean. We’re not saying it’s confirmed but there was a boogie dance contest that just went down for a chance to become the next emote. Nobody said Drake himself couldn’t enter.

In case you aren’t in an area to watch the clip, this is what the singer said about rapping for the hit game:

“It has to happen, it’s just got to be the right way. Someone’s gonna do it. Someone’s going to pull it off. I say when Epic gives me the emote, when Epic gives me the Hotline Bling emote, I’ll do it. Until then, I’m on strike.”

Whether you’re a fan or not of his music, the Hotline Bling was a source of some pretty epic memes and we definitely wouldn’t mind seeing it come to life once more within the game. Emotes offer a fun way for players to express themselves … you know, when they’re not trying to kill everyone around them.

In other Fortnite news, there are tons of things going on right now with the community including a huge new update that brings with it the replay feature, new heroes, disco rooms, and tons more. You can see the full patch notes right here, as well as the hidden cosmetic items we found coming soon!

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the team today because the Guided Missiles have been broken with the latest update. This wasn’t the only issue the team ran into either. Earlier there were a massive amount of reports from players regarding accuracy issues that, at the time this article was written, seem to have been resolved.

The team definitely has a busy day in the office today, huge updates like that don’t usually run without a hitch, but it’s worth it! Though they have changed their update schedule to every other week for performance reasons, it seems to only benefit the players if this is the overhaul they can come to expect! Especially with the Replay feature, which many are already having a phenomenal time with.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, while the mobile version is available for iOS players. The portable title will be making its way onto Android devices as well, though we don’t have an exact date as to when currently. Rest assured, that infamous “soon” was slapped on there.