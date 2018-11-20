‘Fortnite’ Removes Dynamite Almost Immediately After Going Live

Fortnite’s latest update is now live but unfortunately, one of the most exciting features it brought was immediately disabled. Almost immediately after the the V6.30 went live, Epic Games was forced to remove the dynamite feature from the game.

We’ve temporarily disabled Dynamite while we investigate an increase in client crashes. We’ll update you once we have more information. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 20, 2018

The latest uncommon item went perfectly with the latest Limited Time Mode to make its debut, though it obviously does no good if players can’t access the game to use it. Luckily, the studio is on the case and hopefully they find a fix for this bug soon!

Videos by ComicBook.com

For what the newest item does return, here’s what players can look forward to courtesy of the latest update:

New Weapon: Dynamite

Uncommon rarity, found in stacks of 3.

Available from floor loot, chests, Vending Machines, Supply Llamas, and Supply Drops.

70 damage to players and 800 damage to structures.

Explosion is in the shape of a flat cylinder 1600 units in diameter and 384 units in height.

Initiating a throw will start a 5-second fuse that can’t be canceled.

Throw range is shorter than standard Grenades.

The latest Fortnite patch was pretty small, especially when comparing it to other updates. This week focused less on bug fixes and more on events and their Limited Time Mode.

For those that enjoy the tournaments, here’s what’s new for the Pop-Up Cup Duos:

Scavenger game mode adjustments: Material cap reduced from 500 to 300. Drop count of Clingers and Grenades increased from 3 to 5.

Safe zone changes Reduced the radius of Circle 3 from 20000 to 15000 Reduced the radius of Circle 4 from 10000 to 7500 Circle 4 is now the first circle partially outside of the previous safe zone (was circle 5) Increased chances of supply drops in later circles Circle 9 now travels twice as far but takes twice as long to close



The latest update for Fortnite is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. What do you think about the latest update and the new western theme? Anything you’re hoping to see make its way into the game soon? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!