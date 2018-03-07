Fortnite’s Reset Building Choice Will Affect Traps in Next Update

The next Fortnite update will include a feature players often request that’ll include traps in the “Reset Building Choice” setting to avoid selecting a trap by mistake.

Epic Games commented on a post made on the Fortnite subreddit where a player questioned why traps weren’t reset alongside other building options when a player exits the building menus and returns to it soon after. The post from the player echoed frustrations that console players have felt when they encounter the issue.

“This is a massive problem on console, and what makes it worse is that it has been here since the start of the game,” Fortnite player and Reddit user vigilancefortracer said. “There’s nothing more annoying than trying to build a wall and having a damage trap pop out.”

Responding to the post, Epic Games said that the problem will be fixed in the 3.2 update that’s scheduled to release on March 8.

“This is fixed in the 3.2 update coming tomorrow,” Epic Games said in response to the post. “You’ll be reset back to Walls after re-entering build mode with a Trap selected.”

Most players will likely be familiar with the Fortnite problem by now – especially console players – but for those that haven’t, the video below that was tweeted a week ago by H20 Delirious provides a visual of the issue in action.

I don’t know of Keyboard players have this problem, But I absolutly hate it lol. When I use a trap and then get into a fight and try to put down a wall. The traps come out instead of the walls. it gets me killed alot. It needs to reset back to building. @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/tL7f5qF617 — H2O Delirious (@H2ODelirious) February 26, 2018

This isn’t the first time that the problem has been documented either with several Fortnite players taking to Twitter, Reddit, and other forums in the past to bring attention to the building problem. Following the release of tomorrow’s patch, no more posts should have to be made about the problem with the issue finally being resolved.

The fix couldn’t have come at a better time either as players are about to begin pouring in once again for the new multi-team game mode that’s coming soon. The game mode divides the 100-person battle royale matches into five teams of 20 with players having to work together alongside allies in some supersized squads to achieve victory. More info on that game mode can be found through our previous report that explained what the game mode involves, some of which is also explained in the trailer above.