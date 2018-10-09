‘Fortnite’ Rune In Retail Row Activated by Floating Island

Fortnite Season 6 is just the start of the spooky shenanigans wrought from “Kevin”-the-now-dissolved cube. Now that the Cube has successfully transformed Loot Lake and risen from its depths, it looks like the latest map addition is continuing its journey across the map, and has just activated the rune over at Retail Row!

The rune that was just south of Retail Row has been activated as the rune itself detached from the surface and now joins the cube – Kevin – in its floating glory. This marks the fourth Corrupted Area that has been affected by the mysterious island and we know it won’t be the last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rune activation first began back at the end of September when the one by Pleasant Park first activated by the Island. Then it was Shift Shafts, then it was Fatal Fields, and now – now it’s Retail Row.

For those familiar with what’s been going on within the Epic Games’ Battle Royale experience, you know about the insane cube that has been dubbed “Kevin” by adoring Reddit fans and “Kevin” has been quite the busy oddity. This cube has made its way to several locations and spawning gravity domes around it, and it also protected itself by playing the aggressor when players get too close.

But the adventure continued as “Kevin” melted into Loot Lake thus transforming it forever. As seen in the Season 6 reveal, it then departed from the map entirely, becoming its own entity: a floating mystery that continues to change the map forever.

There are definitely some big things happening in Epic Games’ online title and we can’t wait to see what this all means in the time to come!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices! What do you think about all of the changes made to the world of Battle Royale? Does what we see thus far hold up to any of those fan theories that have been floating (heh) around? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

As for Season 6:

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”

Source: DoteSports