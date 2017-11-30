Fortnite Planning Its Own Surprise Reveal At The Game Awards Next Week

We’re just a week away from The Game Awards 2017, and finding out what game is really worthy of being the best of the year. But we’re also going to get a ton of new reveals and surprises, stuff that will get us ready for the gaming year to come.

Among those surprises is a first look at the new Desert map that will be revealed for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds at some point, possibly in time for the game’s launch on PC and Xbox One next month.

With that, Epic Games‘ Fortnite, which has been acting as kind of an indirect competitor to all things PUBG with its catch new Battle Royale mode, appears to be planning something for the event as well.

The developer has confirmed via an in-game update (which you can find more details about over on Reddit) that it will introduce a new limited-time mode during the Game Awards livestream on December 7th. It hasn’t indicated what this mode will be yet, but considering that Battle Royale is all the rage, it’s sure to be a fan favorite.

The company also noted that it will have even more modes coming down the line, taking the rules of Fortnite and turning them around on players with some great new ideas. They’ll be limited, but well worth checking out if you’ve purchased the game already. Those haven’t been revealed yet either, but we should know more in 2018.

Epic has already been pretty busy for this month, as it recently updated Fortnite to take advantage of the Xbox One X hardware, and also introduced smoke grenades and a number of tweaks with its latest update. And considering that PUBG will get a huge push this coming December, don’t be surprised if we see this limited mode pop up sooner rather than later.

The Game Awards air next Thursday night, and we’ll have a full recap of what all is revealed, so be sure to check back for more information. One thing’s for sure – it’s going to be a party.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.