Fortnite Made Over $318 Million Just Last Month Alone

There is no doubt about it that Fortnite is a force to be reckoned with. The wildly popular online title from Epic Games only continues to grow its playerbase in no small part to the growing accessibility. Now that the title is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices – with cross-platform play also enabled – the sky is definitely the limit for what this game has to offer. Because of that, it shouldn’t be too terribly surprising to see the incredibly impressive revenue count for the month of May: Over $318 million dollars!

Thanks to the folks over at SuperData, we know which titles are the highest ranking revenue-wise for the month of May. League of Legends continues to dominate on PC, but Fortnite has the console crowd by a longshot. It’s also not doing too shabby on the PC platform either:

Despite Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode only taking 2 months to create, their product offers an incredibly immersive experience that’s sole purpose is to have fun. With silly skins (come on, there was even a datamined skin of a giant tomato head) to even sillier game mechanics like the rideable rockets, the game overall is made up of tiny little pieces that make an enjoyable picture. Because of this, players can’t seem to get enough. It’s a charming game, one that is widely enjoyed by all age groups, making it a title that is relatable to a huge scope of gamers.

There’s a care, a constant attention to detail, that Epic Games exhibits that’s evident in their social media interactions, their fan interactions on Reddit, and is reflected in every weekly update. It’s going to take a lot of hard work for games to dethrone this powerhouse, at least for the near future. Fortnite has more than earned its stripes and for any developer looking to challenge that, prepare to do some hefty homework!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It is also slated for an Android release date, though we’re still waiting on an official launch time. For now, we have to be content with the “coming soon” window.