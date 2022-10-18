Fortnite Adds New Rick and Morty Skins

As part of its latest update, Fortnite developer Epic Games has added yet more Rick and Morty cosmetics and skins to the popular free-to-play battle royale video game. Having previously released skins for both the eponymous Rick and eponymous Morty, Fortnite has now added outfits and cosmetics for Summer and Mr. Meeseeks.

More specifically, Summer is in her Queen Summer attire from the series, and the outfit in the Item Shop includes the Glorzo Egg Back Bling. The Mr. Meeseeks outfit, on the other hand, includes the Meeseeks' Box Back Bling, though it doesn't actually allow you to summon another Mr. Meeseeks to help out. You can check out what both of the new Rick and Morty outfits look like for yourself below:

Hiii! Look, it's Mr. Meeseeks and Queen Summer! Look at 'em!



Find this unstoppable duo in the Item Shop now. pic.twitter.com/fYo09CbM2n — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 18, 2022

Additionally, other Fortnite cosmetics associated with Queen Summer include the Gutsy Grabber Pickaxe (which looks like a giant fork) as well as the Glorzo Fighter Ship Glider. For Mr. Meeseeks, on the other hand, there is the Summoner Katana Pickaxe as well as the Meeseeks Manifest Glider, which looks like the puffy cloud that brings Mr. Meeseeks into existence in the animated show.

As noted above, Fortnite v22.20 is now available, and it brought with it the Queen Summer and Mr. Meeseeks cosmetics from the popular animated series Rick and Morty. Outfits and other accessories for both are currently available in the in-game Item Shop alongside the return of Mecha Morty. Fortnite is currently in the midst of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise, and is available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version -- though there is a way to get around this with Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about the new Rick and Morty cosmetics that have been added to Fortnite? Have you been playing the latest season of the popular free-to-play battle royale video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!