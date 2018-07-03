‘Fortnite’ Rifts Have Marked Their Next Victim

These Fortnite rifts are ruthless! Ever since the epic Missile Event last week, mysterious scars have been appearing all over the sky in Epic Games’ wildly popular online title. From the Lonely Lodge, to even having to say farewell to our beloved Tomato Head, these rifts are showing no signs of slowing down making it the perfect heralding event for Season 5 on the horizon!

Earlier today, the Tomato Town mascot was obliterated off the map, and now a new Rift has joined the fray. Retail Row is now in on this mysterious action, with a new destructive rift appearing at the NOMS sign.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fortnite rift’s next victim. Noms is marked for death. pic.twitter.com/4jR2sU9FTJ — Matthew Hayes (@MatthewFace) July 3, 2018

More and more players are spotting rifts opening up or joining together, such as in the image above. Honestly, a lot of players are really digging the latest development, one user even stated that they like how this ongoing progression keeps them on their toes.

One thing is for sure, these rifts are bringing the community together in the most conspiratorial way possible. From Leviathan theories, to overall alien invasion – even time travel has been thrown into the mix. There is no hypothesis too wild for Fortnite players as we await for the Big Bang to close out Season 4 and usher in a new era.

Just like with Season 3’s closure, Epic Games is of course being completely quiet about the whole affair, contently watching as their fandom burns with unquenched curiousity. True to their style, they are simply flexing their developer muscles while giving total freedom of thought to their players, which is turning into quite the mad house!

Interested in seeing some of the other locations where portals have been spotted? You can check out our previous coverage right here! Don’t forget to also scope out our community hub for all things Fortnite to stay in the know for all events, leaks, and tons more from the team over at Epic Games!

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It’s expected to drop on Android as well, though no specific release date has been given at this time other than “soon.”