Fortnite Rifts Temporarily Disabled

The rifts that put a grand end to Fortnite Season 4 and rung in Season 5 were arguably one of the coolest things to happen in the title since it first launched. With events affecting both the game and players in real life, it was a monumental occasion to say the least. Though we had a leak earlier this week that hinted at a huge event potentially on the way concerning the big Rift in the sky, apparently a bug with the rifts in-game have caused the team to disable them in all game modes.

Epic Games took to Twitter to share the latest status update for those noticing their suspicious absence from the Battle Royale game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Due to a bug with the Rifts, we’re temporarily disabling them in all game modes until we have a fix. We’ll update you once this is resolved,” the official Twitter update reads.

We don’t have an update as to when they will come back online at this time, but the good news is that this doesn’t really affect a whole lot in the game itself — at least it’s not a huge server issue like login blocks or anything like that.

There is also a checklist available that shows which parts of the server are up and running, and what areas are negatively affected. At the time this article was written, everything was back to being “operational”:

Website and Forums Operational

Game Services Operational

Login Operational

Parties, Friends, and Messaging Operational

Voice Chat Operational

Matchmaking Operational

Stats and Leaderboards Operational

Store Operational

We don’t know the specifics of the issues other than that there were bugs reported. Hopefully we’ll have an update soon from the team. As for the big leak about when the big rift will go away for good, the rift is determined to disappear on Aug. 21st. We’ve even got a picture of what it will allegedly look like before it’s gone from our hearts, and our game, which you can see here.

Of course nothing has been officially announced by the dev team over at Epic Games, as per usual. They love to watch the world burn as their fans try to figure out the puzzle themselves before the big reveal. Still, since we are only half-way through Season 5, this boasts well for that grand finale!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android devices!