Fortnite and Rocket League Loot Box Settlement to Result in In-Game Money

Epic Games is settling lawsuits related to the use of loot boxes in Fortnite and Rocket League and players of both games can expect to receive in-game currency as a result. Players that purchased loot boxes in either game will be given 1000 V-Bucks in Fortnite, or 1000 Credits in Rocket League. Loot Llamas were previously offered in Fortnite: Save the World, but were removed and replaced with X-Ray Llamas after some players took issue with the way they awarded items. Similarly, Rocket League players were previously able to purchase Event Crates or keys that were used to open crates. This was later replaced by the Blueprint system.

"We stopped offering random item loot boxes like Fortnite Loot Llamas and Rocket League Crates because we realized that some players were repeatedly disappointed by not receiving the random items they hoped for. Players should know upfront what are paying for when they make in-game purchases," said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney in a statement.

The settlement is supposed to be for U.S. players only, but Epic Games announced that players worldwide can expect to receive the in-game currency, provided they purchased loot boxes in either game. Players will not have to apply for the funds; they will be automatically added to the player's account "over the next few days," though a specific date was not revealed. This is a one-time credit from the publisher, so players that purchased multiple Loot Llamas or Event Crates should not expect to receive additional funds. The offer does not apply to those that purchased X-Ray Llamas.

The use of loot boxes proved to be quite controversial throughout the video game industry, resulting in a heavy pushback from gamers. The practice was frequently compared to a form of video gambling, since players could spend large amounts of money while still ending up disappointed with the items they received. It remains to be seen whether or not Fortnite and Rocket League players will be happy with the settlement, but fans outside the U.S. will likely celebrate the decision to offer it worldwide.

Fortnite and Rocket League are currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

