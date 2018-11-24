‘Fortnite’ Player Channels ‘Rocket League’ With a High-Flying Vehicle Elimination

A Fortnite player used their Rocket League experience to boost their way across the battle royale game’s map and splatter an opponent held aloft by balloons.

If it sounds like there’s a lot of moving parts there to keep track of, watching the video below from Reddit user Lord_Weinus shows exactly how the cross-map kill happened. Using the Quadcrasher, a relatively new vehicle in Fortnite that players can use to scoot around the map and boost their way through opponents and buildings, the player in the clip went flying off a ramp and boosted themselves side to side before plowing right through poor Sssniper_24, a player who was just trying to float through the air with their balloons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The user who pulled off the flashy elimination said they were playing on the PlayStation 4 and that it just took a bit of practice to control the Quadcrasher well enough to steer it right into an opponent.

Bringing their Rocket League skills into Fortnite made the elimination work out the way it did, but the whole stunt wouldn’t have been possible had it not been for Epic Games adding within the past few months the clip’s two most important features. The Quadcrasher was added in mid-October to give players their first vehicle that could truly be used for offensive purposes, and Balloons made their way into Fortnite not long after that. Added in November, six of these Balloons can be held at a time and let players float up into the air while ascending and descending to navigate around enemies and buildings.

This also isn’t the first time that players have managed to pull off an impressive trick with the Quadcrasher. Ever since the game adding the golfing feature that lets players take a breather and play golf, players have been trying to sink some golf balls in the most creative ways possible. The Quadcrasher was one of the best ways to do so for one player who sent the vehicle flying in the air just like the player did in the clip above before striking a golf ball off the back of the Quadcrasher. The animation of knocking a golf ball off a moving vehicle might not have looked pretty, but the results sure were as the player sunk the ball right into the hole while falling to the ground.